Leaders of Cyprus, Greece and Jordan on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to deeper regional cooperation and stability, as they wrapped up their fifth trilateral summit in Amman.

President Nikos Christodoulides joined Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for the talks, which took place against the backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions in the eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.

The summit “comes at a time when regional developments are directly impacting security, energy, migration, maritime routes and economic resilience”, according to government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis.

The three leaders stressed that closer cooperation between like-minded countries is essential in addressing shared challenges, underlining the need for coordination, mutual trust and adherence to international law.

Discussions reviewed progress achieved since the launch of the trilateral framework in 2018 and explored ways to deepen practical cooperation, with an emphasis on delivering tangible results.

Particular attention was paid to relations between the European Union and Jordan, following recent high-level engagements involving regional leaders. Cyprus reiterated its role as the EU member state geographically closest to Jordan and the wider region, pledging to continue supporting stronger EU-Jordan ties.

Christodoulides highlighted that the summit coincided with Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the EU, stating that the “trilateral partnership is not only vital for our region, but also an important bridge to the European Union”. He added that cooperation is key in tackling migration, climate change and energy transition.

Leaders exchanged views on ongoing developments across the region, including Iran, Gaza, the West Bank, Jerusalem, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq.

All sides stressed the importance of de-escalation and the need to avoid further spillover of crises, while reaffirming their commitment to peace, stability and respect for sovereignty.

King Abdullah warned of the risks posed by continued conflict, stating that Jordan “stands firm in rejecting Israeli measures aimed at exploiting the situation to create new facts on the ground in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza”. He furthermore called for sustained humanitarian access to Gaza.

On his part, the Greek prime minister described the meeting as sending a “clear and timely message” of cooperation and commitment to peaceful coexistence, emphasising the broader economic and security implications of regional instability and stating that when it comes to the Straits of Hormuz, “we need to return to the previous status quo. We have been strong advocates of defending the concept of the freedom of navigation”.

The summit also highlighted the importance of strengthening regional preparedness and civil protection cooperation. Reference was made to the Cyprus Regional Aerial Firefighting Station (CRAFS) as a practical example of joint initiatives with regional value.

Leaders further discussed enhancing connectivity, including prospects linked to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), pointing out the strategic position of Cyprus, Greece and Jordan as a natural bridge between Europe and the Middle East.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of a joint declaration reaffirming shared principles and priorities, including commitment to peace, security and regional stability.

Officials said the trilateral mechanism continues to serve as a platform for dialogue and coordinated action, at a time when the region requires “more credibility, preparedness and cooperation”.

The next steps will focus on implementing agreed initiatives and further strengthening collaboration across key sectors, such as energy, investment, tourism and climate action.