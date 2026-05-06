Vassilico Cement Works Public Company Ltd announced on Wednesday that it will convene its annual general meeting on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

The assembly is scheduled to take place at the registered offices of the company, located at its Vassilico factory.

The meeting will commence at 17:00 to address a comprehensive agenda focused on the financial performance and governance of the firm.

A primary focus for the shareholders will be the examination of the management report and the consolidated management report of the board of directors for the 2025 financial year.

The session will also involve the receipt, study, and formal approval of the annual financial statements and the auditors’ report for the same period.

According to the announcement, investors will be asked to approve a dividend payment totalling €0.23 per share.

This distribution is structured to include €0.22 from the profits generated during 2025 and €0.01 from the 2024 profits held within the revenue reserve.

The agenda includes the election of new directors to replace those members of the board who are currently stepping down.

Shareholders will also review and vote on the approval of the remuneration report provided by the company.

The assembly will be responsible for determining the specific remuneration for the directors for the upcoming 2026 financial year.

The company has proposed the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Limited to serve as the official auditors of the firm.

The board will also seek authorisation to establish the audit fees for the 2026 period.

Finally, the meeting will address any other business that may be presented in accordance with the articles of association of the company.