Research from the University of Nicosia accepted for publication in the International Journal of Management Reviews (IJMR) identifies four critical paradoxes that prevent hybrid work from being truly sustainable and inclusive.

A new study has challenged the widely held belief that hybrid and remote work arrangements are a natural ‘equaliser’ for the modern workforce. The research, an integrative review of fragmented literature across multiple disciplines, finds that deeply ingrained gendered perceptions of time frequently undermine the very sustainability and flexibility these work models promise.

The paper, titled ‘Decoding the Paradox: The effects of gendered perceptions of time on sustainable hybrid work’, positions time not as a neutral resource but as a socially valued mechanism used to judge commitment and productivity.

The Four Paradoxes of Hybrid Work

The researchers identified four ‘critical paradoxes’ that explain why hybrid work outcomes are not uniform across genders:

Flexibility Paradox: While promising autonomy, flexibility often reinforces traditional roles. Women frequently use flexible time to absorb increased caregiving and domestic burdens, while men are more likely to use it for uninterrupted productivity and career advancement. Visibility Paradox: Hybrid work shifts performance metrics toward outcomes, yet “presenteeism” persists. Women’s contributions—often performed outside traditional hours or while multitasking—often become ‘doubly invisible’, leading to lower promotion rates and recognition. Work-Life Integration Paradox: The permeability of boundaries between home and office can lead to ‘temporal saturation’, where women’s time is seen as infinitely adaptable to competing demands. This leads to higher rates of stress, exhaustion, and burnout. Inclusion Paradox: Inclusion in hybrid settings is often governed by ‘temporal access’. Those who work asynchronously or with fragmented schedules-disproportionately women-are often pushed to the margins of informal networks and decision-making processes.

Challenging the ‘Ideal Worker’ Norm

The study highlights that even in a digital world, the ‘ideal worker’ archetype-someone who is always available and physically present-continues to disadvantage those with caregiving responsibilities. Because women’s time is often perceived as fragmented and interruptible, their professional commitment is frequently viewed with more scepticism than that of their male counterparts.

Researcher Comment

‘Our findings show that flexibility alone is insufficient to deliver enduring and inclusive outcomes’, says author Prof Joana Vassilopoulou. ‘To fully realise the promise of hybrid work, organisations must move beyond surface-level policies and dismantle the structural and cultural biases that equate ‘presence’ with ‘performance.’ Time is not gender-neutral; we need to rethink how we value and recognise work that doesn’t fit the traditional linear model if we want a truly sustainable workforce future’.

Policy and Practical Implications

The research offers a ‘diagnostic tool’ for HR practitioners and policymakers to create more equitable environments. Key recommendations include:

Challenging the ‘Ideal Worker’ Model: Moving away from rewarding constant availability and toward equitable performance evaluation systems .

Moving away from rewarding constant availability and toward . Addressing Visibility Bias: Implementing transparent metrics that recognise contributions made during asynchronous or remote work hours.

Implementing transparent metrics that recognise contributions made during asynchronous or remote work hours. Fostering Work-Life Inclusion: Normalising flexibility for all employees , regardless of gender, to ensure caregiving is not stigmatised as a ‘women’s issue’.

Normalising flexibility for , regardless of gender, to ensure caregiving is not stigmatised as a ‘women’s issue’. Intentional Inclusion: Designing virtual interactions that ensure remote and asynchronous workers have equal access to mentorship and leadership opportunities.

About the Study

Decoding the Paradox: The effects of gendered perceptions of time on sustainable hybrid work. Authors: Dr Olivia Kyriakidou, Prof Joana Vassilopoulou, Prof Dimitria Groutsis. Journal: International Journal of Management Reviews (2026). Keywords: Hybrid work, gender, time, sustainable work.