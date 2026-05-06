The National Bank of Greece (NBG) announced operating profits of €23.6 million in Cyprus for 2025, representing a 39 per cent year-on-year increase.

The bank stated that it “records, for yet another year, a strong growth trajectory, confirming the consistent implementation of its strategy and its active role in supporting the economy”.

According to the announcement, the rise in profits reflects “the consistent execution of strategy and the improvement of operational efficiency”.

The bank also reported that new lending reached €1.3 billion in 2025, describing it as “the main driver of the bank’s growth and strengthening its active role in financing businesses and investments, both locally and internationally”.

At the same time, total assets rose to €2.7 billion, marking a 128 per cent increase on an annual basis.

The institution added that it maintains a strong capital position, with the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio at 19.7 per cent.

It further stated that asset quality remains at very high levels, with the non-performing exposures (NPE) ratio at 0.7 per cent, reduced by 110 basis points year-on-year.

“The results confirm that the strategy we set is delivering in practice,” said chief executive officer George Agioutantis.

“New lending in 2025, amounting to €1.3 billion, reflects our role as a reliable financier of both the local and international market,” he added.

“This performance strengthens the bank’s strategic direction for further growth in the Cypriot market, with the aim of establishing it as the bank of first choice for Cypriot entrepreneurs,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Chief financial officer Paola Ioannou Michalia stated that profitability and improved efficiency indicators reflect a systematic approach to cost management and operational discipline.

“We maintain a healthy and resilient balance sheet, with strong capital adequacy that allows us to support growth with safety and consistency,” she added.