Environmental group ‘Friends of Akamas’ has reacted strongly to a recent special ecological assessment report concerning planned improvements to the road linking the Baths of Aphrodite with Kakoskali in the Akamas National Forest Park, calling for the decision to be immediately withdrawn.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the organisation alleged that the report violates legally binding conditions set out in previous assessments and disregards recommendations made by a competent ad hoc committee.

According to the group, the forest road connecting the Baths of Aphrodite to Fontana Amorosa should already have been closed to private vehicles, in line with provisions under the park’s sustainable development plan.

Instead, they said, the findings of the latest report effectively favour increased traffic by private vehicles, including safari jeeps, raising concerns over environmental degradation and visitor safety.

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The organisation argued that banning private vehicles would reduce the environmental footprint caused by traffic, lower the risk of wildfires and cut maintenance costs, while also promoting sustainable mobility and improving safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

It also dismissed as “misplaced” the argument by the departments of forests and environment that upgrading the road would support firefighting efforts, warning that easier vehicle access could, in fact, heighten the risk of fires.

‘Friends of Akamas’ called on the competent authorities to review the decision and proceed with measures that ensure the effective protection of the area.

Meanwhile in an earlier joint statement, Terra Cypria, BirdLife Cyprus and the Cyprus Federation of Environmental Organisations accused the government of sidestepping legally binding conditions for the protection of the Akamas peninsula, warning that planned works risk further environmental damage. The groups raised concerns over the ministry’s response to recent recommendations by the Audit Office regarding the controversial road linking the Baths of Aphrodite with Fontana Amorosa.

The statement adds to growing tensions over the management of Akamas, as authorities face increasing scrutiny over how the protected area is being developed and regulated.