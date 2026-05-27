Health and scientific bodies in Cyprus are working on a joint proposal for a national lung cancer screening programme under the European SOLACE Plus initiative it was announced on Wednesday.

According to the Cyprus Medical Association, the programme supports early diagnosis through low-dose CT scans and forms part of the European Union’s wider cancer prevention strategy.

Cyprus is participating on a pilot basis to develop the scientific and operational framework for a future population screening programme.

A joint meeting between medical organisations has been scheduled for May 28 to discuss cooperation, priorities and implementation plans.

Officials said the project requires close coordination between all bodies involved.