Health and scientific bodies in Cyprus are working on a joint proposal for a national lung cancer screening programme under the European SOLACE Plus initiative it was announced on Wednesday.
According to the Cyprus Medical Association, the programme supports early diagnosis through low-dose CT scans and forms part of the European Union’s wider cancer prevention strategy.
Cyprus is participating on a pilot basis to develop the scientific and operational framework for a future population screening programme.
A joint meeting between medical organisations has been scheduled for May 28 to discuss cooperation, priorities and implementation plans.
Officials said the project requires close coordination between all bodies involved.
Click here to change your cookie preferences