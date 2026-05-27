Responsibility for dangerous buildings lies solely with their owners, the Larnaca district local government organisation (EOA) said on Wednesday, stressing that public safety is “not up for negotiation”.

In a statement, the authority urged all building owners, as well as management committees of jointly owned properties where applicable, to recognise that they bear full and exclusive responsibility for the safety, maintenance and structural adequacy of their premises.

It said timely inspection and maintenance of buildings is not simply a matter of prevention, but a legal obligation directly linked to the protection of human life and public safety.

Owners were called on to immediately carry out all necessary repair work, address damage and remove any potential risks.

Larnaca EOA clarified that under current legislation, it not only does not hold responsibility for private buildings, but also does not have the authority to continuously inspect or certify the condition of every privately owned structure.

“The obligation to monitor and ensure the safety of buildings remains exclusively with their owners,” it said.

The authority added that failure to comply with legal provisions constitutes a criminal offence and may result in criminal and administrative penalties, including fines and prison sentences, as provided for under the Streets and Buildings Law.