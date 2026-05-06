Hunters’ Movement leader Nicolas Prodromou on Wednesday morning filed his candidacy for the forthcoming elections at the top of his party’s ballot in the Famagusta district.

He said his party’s candidates are “not people of politics, but people of hard work and toil”.

“They are ready to fight for their principles, for justice, and for truth. We call on the people to show trust in these people. Our motto is ‘the homeland and the people above all’,” he said.

According to polling, the party is not forecast to win any seats at the next election, but Prodromou was keen to point out that the party successfully found 55 candidates to stand for election this time around, having only fielded 36 candidates in 2021.