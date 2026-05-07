The Bank of England has estimated that its quantitative ‌easing programme would rack up a net financial loss of ​around 125 billion ​pounds ($169 billion), which will need ⁠to be funded by ​the British government.

Under the ​central bank’s QE programme, which first started in 2009 as a ​means to stimulate ​the economy after the global financial ‌crisis, ⁠Britain’s finance ministry agreed to cover any losses and during the 2010s it ​booked ​profits.

The ⁠BoE’s net lifetime QE loss estimate was ​based on the ​market ⁠rate curve, and was higher than the BoE’s 115 ⁠billion ​pounds projected ​in February.