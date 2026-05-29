The Limassol district court has banned the “Globe of Death” attraction on the Limassol seafront on Friday following a request from the municipality.

The carnival stunt involves motorcyclists performing loops in a metal cage.

The court order prohibits the attraction’s operation during the Kataklysmos holiday period.

Limassol police have been notified to enforce this decree.

The municipality urged the public to be cautious, as the attraction lacks the necessary operating permit.

The fire service deemed it unsuitable after an inspection, and municipal services found safety conditions unmet, preventing permit issuance.

Officials stated the court order was made for public safety.

The municipality emphasised that the ban applies to the Limassol embankment area and advised visitors to adhere to safety instructions and avoid unauthorised facilities during Kataklysmos events.