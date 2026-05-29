Two late goals saw Pafos FC beat Apollon to win the Cyprus Cup at Nicosia’s GSP Stadium on Friday night, with the west coast-based side winning the island’s premier cup competition for the second time in their 12-year history.

Brazilian winger Jaja opened the scoring for the Paphites in the 84th minute, with Portuguese midfielder Pedro Rodrigues putting the game beyond all doubt when he doubled their lead in stoppage time.

The game was attended by President Nikos Christodoulides, who hails from Paphos, and his predecessor Nicos Anastasiades, a Limassol native and a known fan of Apollon. The pair sat next to each other in the GSP’s west stand and were seen deep in conversation before kick-off.

Friday’s result sets in stone the allocation of European places for next season, with Omonia having qualified for the Champions League as first division winners.

They will enter the competition at its second qualifying round, with the draw set to take place on June 17 and fixtures to be played between July 21 and 22 and between July 28 and 29.

As cup winners, Pafos FC have secured qualification to the Europa League. They will enter the competition at the second qualifying round, with the draw set to take place on June 17 and fixtures to be played on July 23 and July 30.

Despite losing Friday’s cup final Apollon will play European football next season, having qualified for the Conference League by virtue of finishing in third place in Cyprus’ domestic league.

They will join Aek Larnaca, who finished in second place in the first division, in entering the competition at the second qualifying round, with the draw and fixtures set to take place on the same days as the Europa League’s second qualifying round.

Next year’s Champions League final will take place at Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium, while next year’s Europa League final will take place at Frankfurt’s Waldstadion, and next year’s Conference League final will take place at the Besiktas Stadium, which hosted last week’s Europa League final.

That final was won by Aston Villa, with the Conference League final having been won by Crystal Palace a week later.

English sides will be able to complete a clean sweep of this season’s European competitions if Arsenal beat defending Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday at Budapest’s Puskas Arena.