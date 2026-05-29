A park-and-ride service will be offered free of charge in Larnaca on the evenings of both Sunday and Monday, with events set to be held in the town to mark the Kataklysmos festival.

The town’s mayor Andreas Vyras explained that people will be able to park at the new GSZ Stadium’s car park, between the Aek Arena and the Metropolis mall, with buses departing for the Larnaca central bus station, near the Finikoudes beach.

He added that the service “is an important step towards better serving the town’s residents and visitors during the celebrations”.

The service will operate between 6pm and 12.30am on both days, with buses departing every half an hour.