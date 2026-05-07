The Miami Herbert Business School of the University of Miami, ranked #2 worldwide in academic research in Business Technology, has announced the launch of its executive programme, “AI Strategy for Legal Professionals”, taking place in Cyprus over June 5–7, 2026.

To be hosted at the Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort in Paphos, the programme brings world-class academic expertise to the region at a time when artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping the legal profession.

AI adoption: from optional to critical

Artificial intelligence is no longer a future consideration—it is actively transforming how legal services are delivered, priced, and governed. From contract analysis and compliance to litigation strategy, AI is redefining the legal operating model.

However, many legal organisations remain in early-stage experimentation, lacking structured frameworks for adoption. This programme is designed to bridge that gap, equipping legal leaders with the tools to translate AI into measurable strategic and operational impact.

World-class faculty

Participants will engage with a globally recognised faculty:

Paul A. Pavlou – Dean and global authority in AI, digital strategy and business technology

– Dean and global authority in AI, digital strategy and business technology Robert Gregory – Specialist in AI-driven transformation and organisational change

– Specialist in AI-driven transformation and organisational change Angelika Dimoka – Leading expert in AI adoption and decision-making

– Leading expert in AI adoption and decision-making Michele DeStefano – International authority on legal innovation and the future of law

– International authority on legal innovation and the future of law Constantinos Phellas – Expert in ethics, governance and AI policy

Official statement

“AI is not simply a technological shift—it is a strategic transformation of the legal profession. Leaders must now rethink how value is created, how risk is managed and how services are delivered in a digital-first environment.” — Paul A. Pavlou

Hands-on, executive-level learning

The programme combines strategic insight with practical execution through:

Real-world legal scenarios using AI tools

Comparative analysis of general vs. legal-specific AI platforms

Design of AI-enabled workflows

Immediate implementation frameworks

Strategic importance for Cyprus

By bringing this programme to Cyprus, Miami Herbert reinforces the island’s positioning as a regional hub for executive education and AI transformation, serving legal professionals across Cyprus, Greece and the broader Eastern Mediterranean.

Programme details

Dates: June 5–7, 2026

June 5–7, 2026 Location: Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, Pafos

Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort, Pafos Investment: EUR 3,000 per participant (all-inclusive executive experience)

Legal professionals and organisations interested in participating or learning more are invited to connect directly with the Programme Director:

Marcos Kyriakides

Programme Director, Executive Education

Miami Herbert Business School

📱 Send a message via WhatsApp +1 786 650 5500

📧 Email: [email protected]

📞 Tel: +1 786 650 5500 and +357 99699800