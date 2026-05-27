President Nikos Christodoulides said on Wednesday that the veterinary services had deemed a second round of tests for foot and mouth (FMD) unnecessary, calling on all parties to cooperate in an effort to combat the disease.

“[We need to] work in the same direction, if we do not cooperate, we will not address this issue. Within this framework, of course, we are talking and we are ready to talk with everyone,” he said.

Speaking at an event in Limassol, Christodoulides denied claims that there was a lack of communication between the veterinary services and the ministry of agriculture, and said he would “personally undertake” to talk with involved stakeholders.

“I am ready to accept anyone who wishes to meet with me and of course the agricultural organisations which are partners in this great effort to face the challenge of foot and mouth disease and more,” he said.

He said he was also open to meet with the newly formed association of livestock farmers ‘The Voice of Livestock Breeders’ and was at their disposal to address the outbreak of the disease.

“Something happened to bring [FMD] to Pachna. It means that there was no cooperation, it means that some people were not following what they were supposed to follow,” he said.

When asked about the protest that has been scheduled for Friday outside the presidential palace, Christodoulides remarked that in the absence of cooperation there would be losses for all those involved.

“Either we all cooperate and follow the necessary protocols, or we won’t be able to meet this challenge. Who will be the loser? We will all be the losers,” he said.

Christodoulides refuted claims made by livestock farmers that the virus had spread as a result of the veterinary services’ “inadequate handling” of the situation, emphasising that the virus was found across the whole island.

“How are the veterinary services to blame when the virus was found from Larnaca to Pachna? It means something must have been done that was not right, that was not in accordance with the protocols,” he said.