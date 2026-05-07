Globally, 2025 was the third-warmest year on record, with Cyprus recording the highest temperature of 46.1C on July 27, 2025, in Lefkara, and 44.7C on July 24, 2025, in Athalassa, the latter being the highest recorded in July since measurements began in 1983.

Data from around the world and particularly Europe’s vulnerable hotspots are included in the European State of the Climate 2025 report, compiled by the Copernicus Climate Change Service and the World Meteorological Organisation.

Cyprus’ meteorological department said on Thursday that in July 2025, Cyprus battled the worst forest fire ever recorded on the island, during an especially difficult anti-fire period in the whole southeastern Europe.

European commissioner for defence and space Andrius Kubilius said the report “shows, once again, that climate change is a reality for Europe, underlining the importance of an independent, world-class Earth observation system”.

“Copernicus provides the information we need to guide the decisions that will shape a more resilient, more sustainable and stronger future for Europe,” he added.

According to the annual flagship report, the consequences of climate change are becoming more evident in Europe, particularly the eastern Mediterranean.

The current level of global warming is estimated to be around 1.4C above the pre-industrial level.

“If warming continues at the present rate, the Paris Agreement’s limit of 1.5C for long-term global warming could be reached by the end of this decade, more than a decade sooner than predicted when the agreement was signed,” it said.

In Europe, the impacts of climate change are clear. Since the 1980s, Europe has been warming twice as fast as the global average, making it the fastest-warming continent.

“Heatwaves are becoming more frequent and severe, while extreme rainfall is leading to catastrophic floods. Glaciers continue to melt. Climate change is also affecting biodiversity, which is vital for a sustainable future.”

Almost the entire continent saw above-average annual temperatures and several northern European countries recorded their warmest or second-warmest year. Europe saw its second most severe heatwave on record, while sub-Arctic Fennoscandia experienced its longest heatwave on record.

Wildfire burnt area and fire emissions both reached record levels, mostly from fires across the Iberian Peninsula in August.

The annual sea surface temperature for the European ocean region was the highest on record and a record 86 per cent of the region experienced at least strong marine heatwave conditions.

Glaciers in all European regions saw a net mass loss. End-of-season snow cover extent and mass were both the third lowest on record.

According to the report, the year 2025 saw strong regional contrasts in hydrological conditions. Storms and flooding affected some areas, but overall extreme precipitation and flooding were less widespread than in recent years.

Renewables supplied 46.4 per cent of Europe’s electricity in 2025, with solar power reaching a new contribution record of 12.5 per cent.