TUS Airways on Thursday announced the arrival of a new Airbus A320 aircraft at Larnaca International Airport, further expanding the carrier’s fleet as part of its broader growth strategy in Cyprus and the eastern Mediterranean.

The airline described the latest addition a “significant milestone” for the company, particularly during what it called a period of “regional complexity“, saying the move reflects a strategy of “strategic resilience”.

“The latest fleet expansion further strengthens the airline’s position as the largest Cypriot airline and reaffirms its commitment to supporting and expanding air travel from Cyprus and across the wider Mediterranean region,” the airline said.

According to the company, the additional Airbus A320 will help the airline increase frequencies on high-demand routes from Larnaca and Paphos, while also supporting expansion into new markets.

The fleet expansion follows the restoration of key air links between Cyprus and Israel, as well as the launch of new European routes to destinations including Barcelona and Prague.

The airline said the added capacity would also help maintain operational reliability and punctuality, areas for which the Airbus A320 family is widely recognised.

TUS Airways added that passengers can continue to expect a travel experience shaped by the “warmth and charm” associated with Cypriot hospitality.

“Today’s fleet expansion is a clear signal of our confidence in the Cypriot aviation market and our role as the island’s premier carrier,” said acting chief executive Panos Vogiatzis.

“By bringing an additional Airbus A320 capacity we are not just adding seats but we add the flexibility to meet the evolving needs of our passengers, supporting the tourism and business travel to the region,” he added.

The company said the aircraft forms part of its ongoing growth strategy, underlining confidence in the future of regional aviation and tourism.

TUS Airways also stated that the expansion is expected to contribute to the local labour market, as the airline continues to grow its operations.