As World Cup ticket prices continue to be debated, FIFA president Gianni Infantino declared they are in line with most American sporting events.

FIFA has come under fire for the cost of tickets to the quadrennial tournament that starts June 11 in the United States, Mexico and Canada, but Infantino said market rates have to be applied.

“In the U.S., it is permitted to resell tickets as well, so if you were to sell tickets at the price which is too low, these tickets will be resold at a much higher price,” Infantino said Tuesday at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills. “And as a matter of fact, even though some people are saying that the ticket prices we have are high, they still end up on the resale market at an even higher price, more than double our price.”

A quick look Wednesday on the Ticketmaster website for the June 19 group-stage match between the United States and Australia in Seattle certainly didn’t display any bargains.

The lowest price for two tickets early Wednesday evening was a resale pair for $2,725.10, which broke down to $2,290 for the tickets and $435.10 in service fees. However, a new search 30 minutes later showed the total price climbing to $2,770.90 for seats high in the upper deck along the sideline at Lumen Field. For fans more familiar with football than futbol, they could be considered on the 25-yard line.

On its own market place, FIFA takes a 15% purchase fee from the buyer of a resold ticket and a 15% free from the seller.

However, Infantino said World Cup prices are not out of line.

“We have 25% of the group stage tickets which can be bought for less than $300,” Infantino said. “You cannot go to watch in the U.S. a college game, not even speaking about a top professional game of a certain level, for less than $300. And this is the World Cup.”

Last month, FIFA had four tickets for the World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J. listed for just under $2.3 million apiece. They were in the lower deck behind the goal.

“If some people put on the resale market some tickets for the final at $2 million, No. 1, it doesn’t mean that the tickets cost $2 million, and No. 2, it doesn’t mean that somebody will buy these tickets,” Infantino said.

“And if somebody buys a ticket for the final for $2 million, I will personally bring a hot dog and a Coke to make sure that he has a great experience.”