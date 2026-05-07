Nine tonnes of fuel were found in a truck on Wednesday, as the 54-year-old Greek Cypriot driver – who was subsequently arrested – was entering Dhali in the Nicosia district from the buffer zone.
The truck had been fitted with nine-tonne metal tank, which was full to the brim with fuel from the north.
Police officers informed the customs department that they had also found four 20-litre plastic canisters containing a total of 80 litres of petrol and three 18-litre metal canisters containing a total of 54 litres of engine oil.
The man was arrested and later released after an out-of-court settlement of €40,000.
Engine oil was also smuggled
Click here to change your cookie preferences