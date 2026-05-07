Nikki Beach Resort, Spa Porto Heli welcomes Summer 2026

The famous lifestyle resort of Argolida is once again opening its futuristic doors on May 12, 2026, welcoming the summer season with proposals and experiences for every taste, located exactly on the beachside and near the beauties and the worth-visiting-sites of the region. Built on a privileged location, on the stunning coastline of eastern Peloponnese, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Porto Heli raised the bar regarding lifestyle luxury in Porlo Heli, inviting guests to experience the brand’s core philosophy “A celebration of life”.

With its contemporary design turning heads and the natural beauty of the landscape bringing peace to the soul, the stunning resort, which unfolds on a seaside two-acre property, has become a point of reference in the region for its luxurious facilities and amazing accommodation options, as well as for its fascinating gastronomy and lifestyle programme, which is returning renewed for the summer season. Its 66 spacious rooms and suites, most of which come along with private pools or hot tubs and awe-inspiring sea views, are complimented by six luxury villas and bungalows with private gardens, an ideal choice for large companies of friends or modern families.

The viral infinity pool of the resort, nestled just above the sandy beach, constitutes the beating heart of Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Porto Heli and the epicentre of the most treasured summer memories. The impressive swim-up bar sets the tempo, while Nikki Beach Restaurant offers unique culinary experiences with a top sea and pool view from early in the morning until late at night, inspired by the Mediterranean and the best and freshest of ingredients.

At the same time, Qurio Rooftop Bar becomes the ultimate sunset meeting point with its spectacular panoramic view over the sea. Here guests enjoy signature cocktails and sophisticated sushi options, from dusk until late at night, accompanied by cool music choices and lively summer vibes.

Wellness is also a big part of the Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Porto Heli experience, with Idolo Nikki Spa offering treatments inspired by ancient Greece and involving modern techniques for an immersive body and soul relaxation and rejuvenation journey. Fitness lovers find everything they are seeking for at the 24-hour Tone Gym with its state-of-the-art equipment. No need to say that water sports options, such as Stand-up paddle board, Sea bike, Caribbean sea kayak and Safari kayak, fascinate adults and children alike.

Families and young visitors are in for a treat at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Porto Heli, thanks to the family-centred facilities and services, including kids’ menus with favourite dishes and lavish smoothies and milkshakes, curated children’s amenities upon arrival, a specially designed kids’ section at the breakfast buffet, as well as special prices and family accommodation packages.

Apart from the in-resort fascinating experiences, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Porto Heli also serves as the best starting point for discovering the region’s special activities, such as the Honey and Olive Oil Museum and the Grandma’s Farm very close to the hotel, as well as the neighbouring areas and islands, such as Hermionida, Spetses, Hydra, Epidaurus, Nafplio and Ancient Olympia, which are located close enough for amazing daytime excursions.

The resort is located just 2.5 hours’ drive or a two-hour ferry ride from Athens, making this an ideal destination for short excursions or long holidays with the lifestyle guarantee of the world-famous brand. Learn more about limited special offers at: Exclusive Offers | Nikki Beach Porto Heli

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Porto Heli

Qurio Rooftop Bar

About Nikki Beach Hospitality Group

Established by entrepreneurs Jack and Lucia Penrod, Nikki Beach Hospitality Group epitomises barefoot luxury hospitality, curating transformative lifestyle experiences through its collection of Nikki Beach properties including iconic beach clubs, hotels, resorts, residences, dining concepts and pop-ups as. Located in some of the world’s most sought-after travel destinations worldwide, Nikki Beach is recognised among the world’s best beach clubs and resorts. Beyond travel experiences, Nikki Beach extends its reach with a lifestyle division, featuring boutiques and an e-commerce shop. Nikki Beach stands as a global haven for unforgettable moments, seamlessly blending music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film and art to create unparalleled celebrations.

About MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture specialises in upscale hospitality and the development of premium residential and commercial projects. Dedicated to creating extraordinary destinations that blend luxury, innovation, and a deep respect for local cultural heritage, MHV Group is redefining luxury living and business environments across the Mediterranean by delivering world-class experiences.