Police will be deployed in the Rizoelia area on Friday to ensure public order and safety during a planned protest over the foot-and-mouth measures by a group of livestock farmers.

According to an official police announcement, organisers expect demonstrators to gather at around 11am in the Rizoelia area.

Police said their primary objective is to safeguard the public while maintaining the smooth flow of traffic throughout the duration of the protest. Officers will also be on site to provide traffic assistance and minimise disruption to road users.

In the statement, police reiterated that they respect and protect the right of the public to participate in peaceful demonstrations, provided these take place within the framework of the law and do not compromise public safety, the proper functioning of the road network, or the uninterrupted movement of vehicles.

The Rizoelia roundabout, which sits at the intersection of the motorway connecting Larnaca and Nicosia, and the motorway connecting Larnaca and Ayia Napa, will be blocked by farmers in protest at the government’s handling of the ongoing outbreak of foot and mouth disease, the newly established “voice of livestock breeders” organisation said on Tuesday night.

Organisation spokesman Neophytos Neophytou stated that “we are sure that everyone will see something very big and correct which the whole world will understand”.

Authorities have called on both participants and the general public to comply with instructions given by officers on duty, demonstrate a spirit of cooperation, and contribute to the peaceful and orderly conduct of the event.

Participants are also urged to fully adhere to the relevant legislation and existing regulations governing public gatherings and protests.