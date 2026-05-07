Cyprus Seeds will host its 4th Cycle Innovation Showcase on May 22, 2026, at the Kolla Factory in Limassol, bringing together a diverse group of inventors, entrepreneurs, and international mentors to celebrate technological advancement.

The flagship event, which takes place within the framework of the 2026 DOERS Summit, serves as a vital bridge between academic research and entrepreneurial impact.

Attendees will gather at the Pentagon Stage, an area dedicated to moving scientific discovery “out of the lab” and into the global market.

The programme features a series of expert panels, inspiration talks, and a unique seaside fireside chat designed to inform the public about the unique innovation happening on the island.

A central highlight of the day is the official showcase of six research-driven teams from leading Cypriot universities and research institutes who will deliver live five-minute pitches to a panel of investors and venture funds.

These teams, including representatives from the University of Cyprus and the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics, will focus on critical sectors such as health innovation, biotech, green energy, and sustainability.

Konstantinos Kleovoulou, the Director of Research and Innovation at the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, is scheduled to deliver welcome remarks on behalf of the deputy minister.

The event will also feature strategic addresses and reflections from Maria Markidou Georgiadou, the Founder and Managing Director of Cyprus Seeds, regarding the organisation’s impact and future steps.

Rana K. Gupta, the Executive Director of the MIT Deshpande Center, will participate in a discussion on how international networks and diaspora connections can accelerate the growth of small, fast-evolving ecosystems.

Panels throughout the afternoon will explore the journey of medical innovation and the necessity of nurturing the next generation of green tech founders through collaboration between universities and industry.

The showcase aims to highlight how equity-free grants and mentoring can change the mindset of academics and inspire them to take an entrepreneurial path.

The day concludes with a networking light lunch, providing a relaxed setting for attendees and speakers to explore investment opportunities and future collaborations.