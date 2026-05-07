TechIsland and Women in Tech Cyprus will host a full-day “STEM for All” programme at The Doers Summit 2026 in Limassol on May 21, bringing together technology leaders, policymakers and industry representatives to discuss artificial intelligence, inclusion and the future of work.

The event, organised by TechIsland in collaboration with Women in Tech Cyprus, will take place at the Kolla Culture Factory as part of The Doers Summit 2026.

The organisers said the programme, hosted on the Pentagon Stage, will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions and fireside chats involving speakers from Cyprus and abroad.

The discussions will centre on the growing role of artificial intelligence in everyday life, work and society, with organisers stressing that technology is no longer limited to specialists and increasingly affects people across all sectors and backgrounds.

According to the announcement, the STEM for All initiative reflects the view that science, technology, engineering and mathematics now underpin the functioning of modern societies and should not be regarded as fields reserved solely for engineers or IT professionals.

The programme will examine how people can better understand, use and benefit from AI and emerging technologies, while also addressing the changes needed in education, skills development and access to ensure broader participation in the digital economy.

Organisers said the initiative also seeks to open a wider discussion on the relationship between people and technology, asking whether society is evolving alongside increasingly capable technologies or becoming passive within the systems it creates.

The event will include participation from Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides, Commissioner for Gender Equality Josie Christodoulou, officials from the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, and representatives from international companies including Google, Tenstorrent, inDrive and TheSoul Group.

The agenda will focus on themes such as the balance between regulation and innovation, the impact of AI on skills and employment, and the role of institutions and education systems in creating a more inclusive technological future.

“Through STEM for All, we are bringing a focused, full-day programme to The Doers Summit that reflects how deeply technology now intersects with every aspect of society,” said TechIsland general manager and Women in Tech Cyprus director Tanya Romanyukha.

“This is not only about those working in tech, but about ensuring that individuals across all backgrounds have the awareness, skills and opportunities to engage with and benefit from this transformation,” she added.

“Our goal is to create a space for meaningful dialogue on how we build a more inclusive and future-ready ecosystem,” Romanyukha stated.

The organisers stated that access to the STEM for All programme will be included with a Doers Summit ticket.

They also said that additional speaker announcements and the full agenda will be published online ahead of the event.

The initiative is being supported by Lanitis Group and Parimatch as bronze sponsors, while SWAG42 will serve as merchandise partner.

Media partners for the event include the Cyprus Mail, Digital Tree, FastForward and INK.