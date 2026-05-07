The picturesque village of Vavla is set to fill with music, art and culture once more as the Musical Promenade in Vavla event returns for the fourth consecutive year. On May 16, the entire village will transform into an open-air stage. With a map in hand, visitors can wander through Vavla’s narrow streets to enjoy 11 different acts performing in its corners, squares and the courtyards of local residents, who once again warmly open their doors.

The one-day festival will present a rich and diverse musical programme, blending the sounds of the Eastern Mediterranean with contemporary song-writing, jazz, soul, classical music and experimental soundscapes.

Eleven musical acts comprised of ensembles, duos, solo sets and DJs will offer tuneful moments and live performances. Scattered around the village’s ‘stages’, listeners will be able to enjoy Alexa Michael, Christos Fountos, Eleonora Roussou and Odysseas Toumazou, En Phyē, Epea Pteroenta, Jan Van x Fotis Siotas, Mihalis Siammas, Naz Atun, Panayiotis Loizou, DJ Vanesha and Ya Na Ma Na.

To make this an event for all of the senses and to celebrate creativity in every form, a small market with local products will run throughout the festival as will street food stands offering tasty bites as bars will operate serving cocktails, beers and wine.

Musical Promenade in Vavla

Live music, street food, art market and more. May 16. Vavla village, Larnaca district. 5.30pm-12am. Free admission. Facebook event: Musical Promenade in Vavla