Venture firm 33East highlights major wins for Cyprus deeptech scientists

Two leading Cyprus-based scientists have received major recognition in artificial intelligence and cancer research, in developments highlighted by venture capital firm 33East as evidence of the country’s growing support for deeptech innovation.

According to the announcement, Constantine Dovrolis has been appointed as the inaugural holder of the XM Chair of Artificial Intelligence at the University of Cyprus.

The position represents the first major industry-endowed AI chair in Cyprus and is being funded by XM, which has committed more than €1 million over a ten-year period.

The funding will support research, education and the practical application of artificial intelligence technologies.

33East described the decade-long industry commitment as unprecedented for Cyprus, adding that it provides the country with a sustained and application-oriented AI research platform that had long been absent from its deeptech infrastructure.

Dovrolis spent more than two decades as a faculty member at Georgia Tech before relocating to Cyprus to lead CaSToRC at The Cyprus Institute.

He is also an ACM Distinguished Member and serves on Cyprus’ National AI Taskforce.

At the same time, Triantafyllos Stylianopoulos was named Scientist of the Year at the 24th Bank of Cyprus Man of the Year Awards.

The event, described as Cyprus’ longest-running personal recognition institution, was attended by President Nikos Christodoulides, House president Annita Demetriou, and the Greek Minister of Education.

Stylianopoulos directs the Cancer Biophysics Laboratory at the University of Cyprus.

According to the announcement, he has secured the complete European Research Council (ERC) trajectory, including Starting, Consolidator, Advanced and Proof-of-Concept grants.

The statement also said that Stylianopoulos has accumulated more than 24,500 citations and received the Y.C. Fung Young Investigator Award from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME).

33East described him as one of Europe’s leading voices in cancer biophysics, highlighting his work in connecting fundamental scientific discoveries with practical clinical applications.

The venture capital firm stated that the latest distinctions demonstrate that Cyprus is increasingly recognising and structurally supporting its deeptech scientists.