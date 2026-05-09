Archaeologists in Italy’s Pompeii have for the first time used artificial intelligence to reconstruct the appearance of one ​of the victims of the volcanic eruption that destroyed ‌the ancient Roman city nearly 2,000 years ago.

The AI-generated image, released by the Pompeii Archaeological Park on Monday, shows a man ducking for cover ​while holding a large bowl over his head, with ​a flaming Mount Vesuvius in the background.

It is based ⁠on the recent discovery of the remains of a ​male adult, just outside one of the southern gates of the ​city, which were lying next to a terracotta mortar that he presumably used as protection.

Archaeologists believe the man was killed by a shower of ​volcanic rocks, in the early hours of the second day ​of the eruption, while trying to escape towards the sea. He was also ‌carrying ⁠a lamp and 10 bronze coins, the park said.

“If used well, artificial intelligence can contribute to a renewal of classical studies, illustrating the classical world in a more immersive way,” the ​head of the ​archaeological park, ⁠Gabriel Zuchtriegel, said in a statement.

The once-thriving city of Pompeii, about 25 kilometres (15 miles) south-east of ​Naples, was buried in the eruption of Mount ​Vesuvius in ⁠AD 79, preserving buildings, objects and graffiti under metres of ash.

Rediscovered in the 18th century, it is now one of the ⁠world’s ​most significant archaeological sites, and one of ​the most popular tourist sites in Italy, with 4.3 million visitors in 2024, ​according to the latest statistics.