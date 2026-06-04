Music

Music lovers are particularly spoiled for choice this weekend. The agenda begins on Friday night as the Hambis Municipal Printmaking Museum hosts an evening of captivating chamber music with the Czech String Duo. Violinist Ludmila Pavlová and pianist Jakub Otčenášek will take the floor at the courtyard at 8pm.

On Saturday, the acclaimed 25th International Pharos Chamber Music Festival presents its final concert at The Olive Grove in Delikipos, where violinist Boris Belkin and pianist Finghin Collins join forces with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Meanwhile, at Limassol’s Pattihio Theatre, the Young Music Stars Concert showcases the next generation of talent at 4pm, while ballet enthusiasts can enjoy the elegance of the Ballet Gala 2026 at 7pm, both taking place on Saturday.

Also on Saturday evening, the Simon & Garfunkel and Bob Dylan Live Tribute Concert brings the timeless music of two legendary acts to the Pissouri Amphitheatre. Fans can expect a nostalgic journey through some of folk rock’s most beloved songs.

The Accordion Festival will take place in Aglandjia

Music continues throughout the weekend with the 8th Cyprus International Accordion Festival in Aglandjia featuring concerts, workshops and activities for all ages. Festivalgoers can also head to the Mestinpoli Festival in Nicosia’s Old Town Hall Square for two days of live music, ranging from R&B to popular Greek sounds.

Festivals

Cinema audiences can head to Pantheon Cinema in Nicosia for the 4th Iberoamerican Film Festival, which opens this Friday and presents films from Mexico, Portugal, Spain, Cuba and Brazil. Screenings continue until July 2 and admission is free.

Also in the capital, wine enthusiasts can sample local labels at Nicosia Supports Cypriot Wine, a free tasting event bringing together producers from across the island in Eleftheria Square on Saturday evening from 6pm onwards.

Central Nicosia will burst with festivities as the annual Cyprus Pride Parade takes place this Saturday. A parade will kick off in the afternoon, crossing the city’s main streets and concluding at the Municipal Gardens, where performances, parties and speeches will be held for visibility, equality and inclusion for the LGBTQIA+ community.

All weekend long, Limassol’s 23rd Summer Dance Festival by Nea Kinisi presents eight new contemporary dance works in the Municipal Garden, while burger fans can indulge at the 10th Burger Week celebrations at Moondog’s Bar & Grill in Nicosia.

Lastly, in the Troodos foothills, the 3rd Loukoumi Festival returns to Foini village on Sunday, celebrating one of Cyprus’ most famous traditional sweets with food, music and village festivities.

The Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra will be at the final Pharos concert

Czech String Duo

Live music by violinist Ludmila Pavlová, and pianist Jakub Otčenášek. June 5. Hambis Municipal Printmaking Museum, Nicosia. 8pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Pattihio Theatre Events

Young musicians perform at the Young Music Stars Concert and the Imperial Russian Academy presents the Ballet Gala 2026. June 6. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 4pm and 7pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Simon & Garfunkel and Bob Dylan Live Tribute Concert

Concert honours the music of Simon & Garfunkel and Bob Dylan. June 6. Pissouri amphitheatre, Limassol district. 8pm. €25. www.soldoutticketbox.com

25th International Pharos Chamber Music Festival

Leading international virtuosos perform live concerts. Until June 6. The Olive Grove, Delikipos, Nicosia district. 8.30pm. www.pharosartsfoundation.org. Tel: 22-663871

8th Cyprus International Accordion Festival

Three days of concerts, workshops, exhibitions and activities for all. June 5-7. Aglandjia, Nicosia. www.cyprusaccordionfestival.com

Mestinpoli Festival

Two-day music festival. Day 1: RnB. Day 2: Greek music. June 6-7. Old Town Hall square, Nicosia. 4pm-12am. €5-10.

4th Iberoamerican Film Festival

Film screenings from Mexico, Portugal, Spian, Cuba and Brazil. June 5-July 2. Pantheon Cinema, Nicosia. 8.30pm. In original language with subtitles in English. Free admission. Tel: 22-895136

3rd Loukoumi Festival

Traditional village festival. June 7. Village square, Foini, Paphos district. 11am-7.30pm. Free entrance

10th Burger Week

Special burger menu, live bands and a draw to win tickets to Beth Hart’s concert in Athens. Until June 7. Moondog’s Bar & Grill, Nicosia. Tel: 7000-6300. Online reservations at https://rb.gy/cl9j9

23rd Summer Dance Festival by Nea Kinisi

Eight new artistic dance works are presented. June 5-7. Limassol Municipal Garden, Limassol. www.neakinisi.com

Nicosia Supports Cypriot Wine

Wine tasting event with local winemakers. June 6. Eleftheria Square, Nicosia. 6pm – 10pm. Free admission

Cyprus Pride 2026

Annual Pride parade for Cyprus’ LGBTQIA+ community. Shows, music, performances and more. Organised by Accept-LGBTI Cyprus. June 6. Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 2pm onwards. Free