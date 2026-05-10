WISTA Cyprus members recently visited the liquefied petroleum gas terminal operated by VLPG Plant Ltd in Vasiliko, offering participants a close-up look at one of Cyprus’ most important and modern energy infrastructures.

According to an announcement, the visit was organised by WISTA Cyprus, which forms part of the global network of the Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA).

The statement described the Vasiliko liquefied petroleum gas terminal as a strategically important energy infrastructure for Cyprus.

The facility is responsible for the safe import, storage, management, bottling and loading of LPG cargoes destined for the Cypriot market.

It added that the installations operate under strict international safety and environmental management standards.

The terminal also provides services to licensed energy companies supplying the Cyprus market.

During the visit, members received a presentation outlining the terminal’s operations, services and role within the Cyprus energy sector.

Participants also took part in a guided tour of the facilities. The tour offered members the opportunity to gain insight into critical operational procedures related to LPG management, storage operations, safety protocols and loading infrastructure.

According to the announcement, initiatives of this kind form part of WISTA Cyprus’ broader efforts to promote professional development, strengthen cooperation and encourage networking across the shipping, trade, logistics and energy sectors.

The organisation added that it remains committed to enhancing collaboration and connectivity between professionals operating across these industries.