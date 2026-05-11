Demetra Holdings Plc on Monday announced that its board of directors has proposed a total dividend payment of €20,000,000 for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

This strategic financial proposal, which follows a board meeting on May 8, corresponds to a payout of 10 cent per share to the company’s investors.

The board also decided to recommend a resolution to shareholders for the continuation of the share buyback programme for an additional 12-month period.

The specific terms and conditions governing this repurchase initiative will be officially communicated to the public alongside the formal notice of the annual general meeting.

Both the dividend distribution and the extension of the buyback mandate are scheduled to be presented as formal resolutions for approval on June 30, 2026.

The annual general meeting will serve as the venue for shareholders to cast their votes on these corporate actions.