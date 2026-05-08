Demetra Holdings Plc conducted a share buyback on May 7, 2026, acquiring a total of 6,500 own shares through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Limited (CISCO).

The transaction was officially announced to the investment community on Friday, May 8, in accordance with the regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

The company executed the repurchase based on the specific authorisation granted during the annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025.

The acquisition was carried out at a uniform price of €1.465 per share across four separate transactions.

The first and largest portion of the buyback involved the purchase of 4,173 shares at the set market rate.

A second transaction followed for the acquisition of 1,901 shares at the same price point.

The company also completed two smaller trades, purchasing 263 shares and 163 shares respectively.

The total volume of the daily activity reached exactly 6,500 shares.