European household gas prices returned to a traditional seasonal fluctuation pattern during the second half of 2025 as the market stabilised following the energy crisis of previous years.

Average prices including taxes rose to €12.28 per 100 kWh between July and December, representing an increase from the €11.43 recorded during the first six months of the year.

The latest figures from Eurostat indicate that while costs have climbed semi-annually, they remain comparable with the levels seen during the second half of 2024.

Taxation levels across the bloc have also shown a period of remarkable stability over the last three semesters according to the newly released data.

Despite the general trend towards price normalisation, the European Union continues to struggle with wide disparities in household gas costs between member states.

Sweden recorded the most expensive gas prices in the union at €20.92 per 100 kWh, with the Netherlands and Italy following at €17.19 and €14.81 respectively.

At the other end of the spectrum, Hungary offered the lowest energy rates at just €3.40 per 100 kWh, while Croatia and Romania also reported significantly lower costs.

The financial burden of taxes and levies varied immensely across the continent, reaching as high as 51.8 per cent of the total bill in the Netherlands.

Denmark and Sweden also saw high tax proportions, whereas consumers in Croatia and Greece benefited from a lower share of government charges on their energy bills.

When adjusted for the purchasing power standard, which accounts for differences in national income levels, the highest prices were observed in Sweden, Portugal, and Italy.

The most affordable gas when measured by purchasing power was found in Hungary, Luxembourg, and Slovakia, highlighting the uneven economic impact on European families.

The current data suggests that the distorted patterns of 2022 and 2023 have finally given way to more predictable market movements.