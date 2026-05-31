A man from the Famagusta area has been arrested after a police officer was attacked on Saturday evening.

At 5.30pm on Saturday, members of the Xylotympou and Xylophagou police stations went to a village in the area to find a 29-year-old against who they had an arrest warrant as he had failed to appear before the court.

He was found outside his house holding a knife and a paper cutter but when police explained why they were there he threatened to attack them.

Despite police efforts, he managed to attack one of the officers, injuring his hands.

He was arrested for both attacking the officer and for failing to appear in court.

The police officer was taken to accident and emergency at Famagusta hospital where he received treatment and was released.