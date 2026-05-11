The Labour Ministry and the European Labour Authority (ELA) will host an international conference in Larnaca on May 12 to address undeclared work and promote fair labour mobility across Europe.

The two-day event marks the tenth anniversary of the establishment of the European Platform to tackle undeclared work.

According to an official announcement, the conference will feature the participation of Ministers, senior European Commission officials, and representatives from European Union member states.

Delegates will also include members of inspection authorities, social partners, and various European organisations.

The opening of the proceedings will be greeted by the Executive Director of the European Labour Authority, Cosmin Boiangiu, and Labour Minister Marinos Mousiouttas.

The discussions will focus significantly on the role of declared work as a fundamental prerequisite for ensuring the fair mobility of workers and the creation of quality jobs.

Participants intend to explore ways to strengthen cooperation between member states to effectively combat undeclared work within the internal market.

The summit will facilitate the exchange of best practices and experiences regarding labour inspections, law enforcement, and the enhancement of administrative capacity.

A comprehensive assessment of the decade-long action taken by the European Platform to tackle undeclared work will also be conducted during the sessions.

Furthermore, an awards ceremony will be held within the framework of the conference to recognise exemplary practices identified by the European Labour Authority.