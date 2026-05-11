Cyta presented three new initiatives in Nicosia on Monday aimed at strengthening digital inclusion and expanding equal access to technology across Cyprus.

The presentation took place at Cyta’s headquarters as part of activities linked to World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, which this year follows the international theme of ‘Digital Lifelines: Strengthening Resilience in a Connected World’.

The new programmes are designed to bring technology closer to those who need it most, while simultaneously strengthening access, knowledge, and participation in the digital world.

As part of the strategic rollout, the organisation announced key collaborations with several partners focusing on digital skills, artificial intelligence education, and accessibility solutions.

To address the urban-rural divide, Cyta is partnering with the CYENS Centre of Excellence to strengthen digital skills in rural and remote areas.

A second collaboration with Vernian RTI Ltd focuses on educating young people about the responsible use of artificial intelligence, ensuring the next generation is equipped for an automated future.

Furthermore, the company announced a cooperation with Ablebook Ltd to promote digital accessibility solutions for people with disabilities and vulnerable groups.

“Cyta’s strategy is clear: technology must function as a tool of equality that opens opportunities for everyone, whoever they are and wherever they may be,” said Chairwoman Maria Tsiakka Olympiou.

Chief Operating Officer Nicos Stylianou explained that these actions reflect a deliberate choice to invest in solutions that respond to real needs.

“These actions focus on three key pillars, access, knowledge, and participation, and reflect our choice to invest in solutions that respond to real needs, with the aim of reducing the digital divide in Cyprus,” Stylianou stated.

The event drew a significant audience of state officials, institutional stakeholders, and media representatives, alongside Cyta executives and partners.

Among those present was Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nicodemos Damianou, who stressed that digital inclusion remains high on the government’s priorities.

Damianou welcomed the initiatives, noting that they align with the ministry’s broader objectives to modernise the country’s social and digital fabric.

Cyta clarified that these efforts form part of a broader strategy to ensure that technological advancement translates into tangible opportunities for citizens in their everyday lives.

The company also expressed the ambition for these actions to serve as both an inspiration and a starting point for deeper cooperation between society and institutions across the island.