British Minister for European Relations Nick Thomas-Symonds said on Monday his presence on the island was a “historic moment” as he joined counterparts from the EU at the informal European Affairs council in Nicosia.

It is the first time since Brexit that a UK minister has been invited to the informal meeting.

“This is a real historic moment. It’s the first time that a UK minister has been invited to and will speak at this council since Brexit,” he said.

Arriving at the venue to attend a working lunch, Thomas-Symonds said it was “particularly delightful” to be back in Cyprus.

His last trip to Cyprus was in November 2025 to discuss deepening security and economic cooperation.

“As we see increasing foreign interference in our democracies, and we see the global instability that the world faces at the moment, the message that I’m going to be bringing today is this isn’t a moment to be increasing barriers between like-minded partners. This is a moment to be working together,” he added.

Thomas-Symonds said it was “great” to be in Cyprus, currently holding the rotating presidency of the EU Council.

“As the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, has been saying, there is a real determination on the part of this government to put us at the heart of Europe. It’s great to be at the heart of Europe today and bring that message that the challenges that we all face, those shared challenges, are better tackled together,” he said.