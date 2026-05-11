A report into accusations made by journalist Makarios Drousiotis against a number of high-profile figures, centred on allegations of abuse of a woman named only as ‘Sandy’, was handed by police to Justice Minister Costas Fitiris on Monday.

Fitiris made no comment on the contents of the report upon taking receipt of it, saying only that “any public statement on the matter will be made after [President Nikos Christodoulides] is informed”.

Earlier in the day, police spokesman Vyron Vyronos had confirmed that the report had been compiled, but said that “at present, I do not have an exact timeframe for when we will receive any other results.

“It was not an easy case, it was complex, and it also concerned public opinion. It is being investigated with all seriousness. There were some difficulties, but I think the investigative team did its job as it should. When it is completed, we will have a better picture,” he said.

He was then asked about the contents of a report into the matter which is to be compiled by the European Union agency for law enforcement (Europol) and said that “in order to complete the cycle of examinations, the report from Europol must also be received”.

In addition to Europol, the government enlisted the help of the United States’ federal bureau of investigations (FBI) to assist in its inquiries.

Drousiotis claims that ‘Sandy’, who is now 45 years old, was raped and stabbed by former supreme court judge Michalakis Christodoulou, whom he also accuses of fathering three of her children.

Christodoulou maintains his innocence, saying that he had “acted like a father” to ‘Sandy’, while other figures named by Drousiotis, including Former Edek MEP Demetris Papadakis and Edek deputy leader Morfakis Solomonides, both of whom he alleges to have “acted on the behest of Christodoulou as informants and interlocutors”, have denied the allegations.

Newspaper Phileleftheros, meanwhile, has insisted that Drousiotis’ accusations do not correspond with reality.

The newspaper wrote last Friday that ‘Sandy’ has one child, whose father is not Christodoulou, and that Gesy and social insurance records show that she worked continuously in Cyprus between 2001 and 2023, thus ruling out the possibility of her ever having spent an extended period of time in Germany as Drousiotis has claimed.