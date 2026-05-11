A 64-year-old woman has fallen victim to online fraud, losing a total of €39,000 after being deceived through social media, police said on Monday.

In September 2024 she was contacted via a social media platform by a person posing as a financial adviser and investor.

The suspect allegedly persuaded her to transfer €10,000, claiming the funds would be invested.

She was later told her money had generated significant profits and had increased in value.

When she attempted to withdraw the funds, she was informed that incorrect bank details had been entered and that an additional €5,000 was needed to correct the issue.

Her suspicions were raised and she cut off contact.

However, she was later approached by two other individuals who claimed to be a lawyer and a financial regulator inspector, telling her they could help recover her money.

Trusting them, she proceeded with further transfers, paying an additional €29,000. None of the €39,000 she paid out has been recovered so far.

Police said investigations are continuing.