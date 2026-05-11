The Karaiskakio Foundation and Ayia Napa Marina will join forces for the third consecutive year, inviting you to a truly special evening of giving and elegance. The “Glowmorous Dinner” will be held on Friday, July 3, 2026, at 8pm, at the Marina’s impressive Event Center.

The charity gala dinner will blend sophistication, entertainment and meaningful contribution, in support of the Karaiskakio Foundation’s Pediatric Cancer Investigation and Diagnosis Programme for a world full of children’s smiles.

Today, as the Foundation celebrates 30 years of contribution and humanitarian action, it stands among the world’s leading multidisciplinary centres, maintaining the largest volunteer donor registry per capita worldwide, with nearly one in four Cypriots registered as volunteer donors. The Karaiskakio Foundation has facilitated more than 950 transplants for patients in 36 countries, building bridges of life beyond borders, colour or religion.

Once again this year, Ayia Napa Marina is proudly supporting the event, hosting the evening and demonstrating its strong commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility by backing initiatives that enhance the wellbeing of Cypriot society.

The evening will be elevated by popular Greek singer Peggy Zina, who will present a unique live performance in an atmosphere of refinement and elegance.

Glowmorous Dinner information

Entrance Fee: €125

Tickets available: events.karaiskakio.org.cy

For information, contact: 22 210851 or 99 440648

Event Partners and Sponsors