The American Chamber of Commerce in Cyprus (AmCham) has announced that its Digital Transformation and Fintech Committee will host a high-level executive forum on artificial intelligence in Nicosia on May 25.

The forum will bring together business leaders, policymakers and technology experts to examine how organisations can turn AI compliance into a competitive advantage.

The event, titled “From Compliance to Competitiveness: The Complete AI Leadership Agenda”, will take place at INSET Nicosia.

According to the organisers, the forum will focus on how companies can move beyond regulatory compliance and use artificial intelligence to drive competitiveness, innovation and operational efficiency.

The event will feature a keynote address by Kyndryl vice president and global lead Khaliq Khan.

The forum will also include expert presentations from UCLan Cyprus School of Law head Stephanie Laulhe Shaelou, who will address the European Union’s AI Act, and Research and Innovation Foundation director general Theodoros Loukaidis, who will discuss the AI funding landscape.

The first discussion panel, titled “Harnessing AI for Business Innovation”, will examine how artificial intelligence can support innovation, operational improvements and competitive advantage across different sectors.

The panel will be moderated by Capacitor Partners managing director Michael Tyrimos.

Participants in the first panel will include Chief Scientist for Research, Innovation and Technology Demetris Skourides, KPMG Cyprus partner and head of technology consulting Gerasimos Ntouskas, PwC Cyprus Technology Consulting director Minos Georgakis, Oracle country leader Antonis Skoullos and Cyta Business director Niki Ioannou.

The second panel, titled “Tackling Implementation Challenges”, will focus on practical barriers linked to the deployment of artificial intelligence systems and strategies for overcoming them.

The discussion will be moderated by Malloc chief executive and co-founder Maria Terzi.

Panellists in the second session will include Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nicodemos Damianou, Meta Italy public policy manager for economic and regulatory policy Flavio Arzarello, Kraken Cyprus executive director Andreas Roussos, Bank of Cyprus chief digital officer Demetris Nicolaou and Eurobank Cyprus head of technology and digital Christos Eojourian.

According to the organisers, the forum aims to provide a practical executive-level guide to AI adoption, while also exploring governance, strategy, innovation, implementation challenges and sector-specific implications.

The chamber said the event will examine how artificial intelligence is reshaping industries including finance, healthcare, retail, technology and professional services.

Participants are also expected to receive practical insights into risk management, operational integration, funding opportunities and the future of AI-driven business models.

AmCham Cyprus stated that the event is designed to help organisations transform compliance obligations into innovation pathways, allowing businesses to remain competitive in what it described as an increasingly AI-centric global economy.

The forum will conclude with a networking reception and finger food gathering, aimed at encouraging connections between industry leaders and decision-makers.