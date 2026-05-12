Young professionals, students and CFA candidates will be given a closer look at the changing face of finance and investment management next week, as CFA Society Cyprus prepares to host an online career event linking emerging talent with leading employers.

The CFA Society Cyprus Online Career Event, titled ‘Connecting Talent with Opportunity’, will take place on May 14, at 17.00, bringing together students, young professionals, CFA Program candidates, CFA Institute representatives and employers active in Cyprus.

The event aims to help emerging talent better understand the career opportunities available in finance and investment management, both locally and internationally. At the same time, it will give employers the opportunity to connect with motivated candidates who are already developing their professional knowledge through the CFA Programme.

The initiative comes as the investment profession continues to change, with finance careers no longer confined to traditional portfolio management or research roles.

Instead, opportunities now extend across private wealth, private markets, banking, risk management, consulting, fintech, corporate finance and asset management.

This broader direction is also reflected in the evolution of the CFA Program, including the introduction of new Level III specialised pathways in Portfolio Management, Private Wealth and Private Markets.

In Cyprus, recent CFA Society Cyprus data also shows how wide the local investment and finance community has become.

Members now work across asset management and investment firms, commercial banks, consulting firms, brokerage, private wealth, accounting and other areas of finance.

Meanwhile, candidate data points to a strong pipeline of future professionals, with Level I candidates forming the largest group, while many candidates are already employed in the financial sector.

The event will open with a welcome address by Constantinos Kourouyiannis, CFA, president of CFA Society Cyprus, followed by a CFA Program overview by Rob Langrick, CFA, CIPM, Chief Product Advocate at CFA Institute.

The agenda will also include career insights in Cyprus by Kyriacos Inios, CFA, Secretary of CFA Society Cyprus, short presentations from leading employers and a live Q&A session.

Through the initiative, CFA Society Cyprus aims to strengthen the connection between universities, candidates, employers and the wider investment community. Moreover, the event is intended to become an annual platform for promoting the CFA designation, supporting young professionals and helping build the next generation of finance talent in Cyprus.

Registration for the event is available here.