Cyprus property sales remained firmly in double-digit growth in April, despite the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, with transactions rising 15 per cent year-on-year to 1,611, from 1,404 in the same month of 2025.

According to figures from the Department of Lands and Surveys, the increase followed an 18 per cent rise in March, showing that demand has continued to hold up despite regional uncertainty.

Sales to foreign buyers, from both within and outside the EU, rose to 649 in April from 552 a year earlier, accounting for 40.3 per cent of total sales, compared with 39.3 per cent in April 2025.

The biggest increase in April was recorded in Paphos, where sales rose 41 per cent, reversing the 4 per cent decline seen in March.

Larnaca followed with a 21 per cent increase, up from 16 per cent in the previous month.

In Nicosia, sales rose by just 2 per cent to 361 from 354 in April 2025, after a much stronger 30 per cent increase in March.

In the Famagusta district, property sales in April remained unchanged from a year earlier.

In the January-April period, property sales across Cyprus rose 14 per cent to 6,320, from 5,541 in the same period of 2025.

Sales to foreign buyers also strengthened over the first four months of the year, rising to 2,693 from 2,223 a year earlier.

The largest increase during the four-month period was recorded in the Famagusta district, where sales rose 25 per cent, followed by Paphos with an 18 per cent increase.

The figures show that Cyprus’ property market continued to expand in April, although at a slightly slower pace than in March, with foreign buyers still accounting for around 40 per cent of total sales.