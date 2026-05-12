The transfer of dead animals to a burial site designated by the veterinary services in the Palaiometocho area was completed on Monday despite protests by livestock farmers, police sources told the Cyprus News Agency.

Around 50 livestock breeders gathered in the area and briefly blocked roads leading mainly towards the buffer zone in an attempt to stop the trucks carrying dead cows to the site designated by veterinary services.

The farmers voiced concerns over the possible spread of foot-and-mouth disease, noting that livestock farms are located along the route used for the transport.

Police said the protest ended without any incidents or complaints being reported.

Meanwhile, Stella Petrou, spokesperson for livestock farmers’ group “The Voice of Livestock Farmers”, criticised the handling of the process.

“They are burying the animals without protocols. People are right to be shouting,” she told CNA.

“It is unacceptable for dead animals to be transported past livestock units,” she added.

She said that the group would issue a public statement following Tuesday’s meeting at the agriculture ministry with Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou.