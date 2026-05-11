A long-awaited road linking the Famagusta area’s Deryneia and Sotira was officially delivered on Monday, with Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades describing it as a major boost for connectivity and road safety.

Vafeades said the project had been “anticipated for decades and would significantly improve daily life for residents”.

The €13.3 million project includes the upgrade of approximately 3.6km of the main road network and around 2km of secondary roads.

Works also covered the construction of pavements, a cycle path, pedestrian crossings, raised junctions, underground utility networks, street lighting and stormwater management infrastructure.

The minister said the project enhances connectivity between the two municipal areas while creating safer conditions for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

He added that the government remains committed to “investing in infrastructure projects with direct social impact”, responding to the real needs of local communities.

“Upgrading the road network supports safer mobility, regional development and improved daily conditions for both residents and visitors,” he said.

Vafeades also highlighted the project’s environmental dimension, noting the construction of three retention lakes and a modern stormwater management system aimed at protecting the Paralimni lake basin.

The works were carried out by a joint venture between Lois Builders Ltd and Wade Adams Contracting (Cyprus) Ltd. Construction began in August 2022 and was completed in March.

“We are delivering a project of substance that strengthens safety, connectivity and development prospects for the area,” he said.