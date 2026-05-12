A 31-year-old Greek national and a 23-year-old Greek Cypriot were arrested on Monday in connection with an incident in which a 65-year-old man was allegedly left clinging to the bonnet of a vehicle on the highway between Rizoelia and Kalo Chorio last week.

According to the police, testimony implicated the 31-year-old as the person who rented the vehicle, while the 23-year-old is alleged to have been driving the car and fleeing the scene after colliding with the 65-year-old’s vehicle.

The two men were arrested on the basis of court warrants and are expected to appear before Larnaca district court on Tuesday for remand proceedings.

The incident occurred on May 6, when the 65-year-old approached the vehicle following the traffic collision in order to exchange information with the driver.

While attempting to stop the vehicle from leaving, the man became trapped on the bonnet as the car continued for approximately two kilometres with him still on board.

The driver eventually fled the scene, while the 65-year-old later fell onto the motorway, suffering minor injuries.

The incident unfolded in front of a police patrol which had already arrived at the scene.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.