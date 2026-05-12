Data and artificial intelligence firm Eunoia has earned one of Microsoft’s most demanding technical credentials. The company was recently awarded the highly coveted Analytics on Microsoft Azure Specialisation, placing it among a select group of firms globally recognised for advanced expertise in cloud analytics.

The achievement solidifies Eunoia’s position as a leading local partner for digital transformation. Securing this elite specialisation, which sits at the very top of the Microsoft partner hierarchy, requires companies to clear an intensive, independent third-party audit of their analytics planning and delivery practices. The rigorous verification process under the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Programme strictly examines a firm’s consistent track record of client outcomes, the depth of its certified workforce, and its technical delivery standards against international benchmarks.

Headquartered in Malta and operating locally from Limassol, Eunoia employs more than 30 data and AI specialists. The firm serves a diverse portfolio of clients across the financial services, shipping, insurance, manufacturing and other sectors. The new specialisation explicitly validates the firm’s expertise in planning and deploying secure, enterprise-scale analytics solutions using key Azure tools, including Synapse Analytics, Azure Data Lake, Azure Data Factory, Microsoft Fabric and Azure Databricks.

Stefan Farrugia, CEO of Eunoia, noted that this achievement reflects nearly a decade of deliberate investment in technical capabilities.

“We have spent years investing in the standards that matter – ISO 27001, Microsoft’s Data and AI designation, certified engineers, and repeatable delivery frameworks,” Farrugia stated. “This specialisation is the most demanding credential we have earned, and it is independently audited and globally benchmarked.”

At a time when the market is increasingly crowded with firms claiming data and AI expertise, this specialisation provides Cyprus organisations with a robust, independently-verified foundation for their decision-making.

Looking ahead: Eunoia at Cloud Tech Expo

Bringing this industry-leading expertise directly to the local business community, Eunoia is scheduled to participate in the Cloud Tech Expo, taking place in Limassol on May 15, 2026.

Delegates and IT decision-makers will have the opportunity to hear directly from Eunoia’s leadership regarding the practical applications of these advanced data frameworks. Eunoia CEO Farrugia will be taking the stage to discuss how agentic AI is transforming decision-making processes and redefining what it means to be a data-driven organisation.

For further details on their cloud analytics solutions or to get in touch with their Limassol office, please visit Eunoia’s website at: https://eunoia.tech/.