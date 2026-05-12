Jose Mourinho is in advanced negotiations to return to Real Madrid as head coach, with the Portuguese manager emerging as the club’s preferred candidate following a disappointing season at the Bernabeu.

Talks intensified on Tuesday as club president Florentino Perez continued discussions with Mourinho’s representatives over a potential deal which would bring the 63-year-old back to Madrid more than a decade after his first spell in charge.

Mourinho is currently manager of Benfica after taking over last September on a two-year contract. Speaking earlier this week, he refused to address speculation surrounding his future.

“There’s a match against Estoril, and from Monday onwards I’ll be able to answer questions about my future as a coach and Benfica’s future,” Mourinho said.

Benfica’s final league match against Estoril Praia on Saturday could open the door to a swift agreement. Mourinho’s contract reportedly contains a clause allowing him to leave within 10 days of the season ending for a fee of three million euros.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Roma manager previously led Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

Real Madrid are seeking stability after a difficult campaign under current coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who replaced Xabi Alonso in January following Alonso’s departure.

The Spanish giants finished the season without a trophy after rivals Barcelona secured the La Liga title with a 2-0 victory in El Clasico. Their Champions League campaign also ended in the quarter finals following a 6-4 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich.

The club has also faced scrutiny over internal tensions within the squad. Midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde were fined this month after a dressing room dispute, while criticism has also surrounded Kylian Mbappe during an injury absence.

Perez fuelled further speculation on Tuesday after calling a press conference, though he declined to answer questions regarding Mourinho’s possible appointment.