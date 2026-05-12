Filtered water coolers, reusable water bottles and an educational programme that inspires action are transforming three elementary schools in Cyprus into small hubs of change for a plastic-free planet.

Through the Schools for Change initiative, students and teachers are gaining not only the necessary tools to reduce daily plastic use, but also the knowledge and inspiration to become agents of change themselves within the school, at home, and in society.

Specifically, modern water coolers were installed in the elementary schools of Frenaros, Peyeia, and Ayios Athanasios, providing free filtered water to students, teachers and staff.

During the hot months, these coolers also provide cold water. This initiative encourages a simple yet meaningful change in the daily routine of schools: reducing the use of single-use plastic bottles.

At the same time, nearly 800 reusable water bottles were distributed to students and teachers, encouraging the adoption of sustainable habits and promoting a more responsible relationship with natural resources.

Through hands-on activities and presentations, students learn about the impacts of plastic pollution and are encouraged to develop new daily practices that protect the environment and human health

The goal of the ‘Schools for Change’ is to inspire and empower the younger generation to become active citizens who will take a leading role in reducing plastic pollution, starting in the school environment and extending this change to the wider society. It aims to serve as a model of best practice for strengthening environmental education in Cyprus’s schools, helping to create a new generation of citizens who will take the lead in protecting the country’s seas and natural resources.

The President of the Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative (CSTI), Philippos Drousiotis, stated: “Change begins with knowledge and our daily choices. Through this project, we give children the opportunity to understand the value of reducing plastic and to adopt practices that protect both the environment and their health. Children can become the strongest advocates for change – not only at school but also in their families and communities.”

The ‘Schools for Change’ project is part of ‘Keep Our Sand and Sea Plastic Free – Destination Zero Waste Cyprus,’ which is implemented by the TUI Care Foundation and CSTI.

The initiatives at the Frenaros Elementary School and the Pegeia Elementary School are supported by the Cyprus Environment Foundation, thanks to funding secured by the Conservation Collective through their collaboration with Depeche Mode and Hublot during the band’s Memento Mori World Tour.