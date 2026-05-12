Cyprus recorded an increase in returns of third-country nationals in 2025, according to Eurostat data released on Tuesday.

Figures show Cyprus carried out 10,630 returns in 2025, up from 8,910 in 2024.

The number of people refused entry also rose, to 1,145 from 800 a year earlier.

A total of 132,600 third-country nationals were refused entry at external borders in 2025, up 7.1 per cent on 2024 across the European Union.

The number of third-country nationals found to be residing illegally in member states fell to 719,395 from 918,525, a drop of 21.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, 491,950 people were ordered to leave EU territory, up 5.8 per cent from 2024.

Some 135,460 were removed to non-EU countries, up 20.9 per cent year on year.

Germany recorded the highest total removals at 29,295, followed by France at 14,940 and Sweden at 11,250.

Cyprus authorities said returns reflect ongoing migration management efforts under EU rules.