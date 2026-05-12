Residential solar panel owners faced repeated production cutoffs over the past month, with some systems taken offline up to 17 times, according to media reports on Tuesday.

Daily Phileleftheros cited data made available by the Electricity Authority (EAC) and covering the period April 4 to May 4.

The data show cutoffs ranging between 15 and 17 times across 20 groups of residential solar installations. In most cases, systems got taken offline roughly every other day – and sometimes on consecutive days when electricity consumption was particularly low.

The EAC’s Distribution System Operator curtails electricity production from solar whenever the need arises to maintain grid stability and ensure safe operation.

Cutoffs are triggered when electricity consumption drops significantly below production levels.

According to the paper, the practice is not unique to Cyprus – these interruptions are applied in European countries with more developed grid infrastructure. However, the frequency of the cutoffs could be reduced through energy storage, grid reinforcement, or electrical interconnection with other countries.

With residential solar installations expected to reach 100,000 units, the cutoffs could become even more frequent under current conditions.

Solar panel owners can legally avoid cutoffs by applying to convert their connection to a zero-export arrangement, where energy produced is used exclusively for self-consumption and not fed into the grid.

Zero-export (or zero-feed-in) is an operating mode for solar PV systems that prevents surplus electricity from being fed into the public grid. It uses smart controllers to match inverter output with local consumption, ensuring energy is used on-site, stored in batteries, or curtailed, rather than exported.

A Zero Export Device or smart meter measures power at the grid entry point. If solar generation exceeds household demand, the controller tells the inverter to reduce its output to prevent export.

It enables grid-tied solar installation when net metering is not allowed or unavailable. It acts as a workaround for grid capacity limitations, avoiding power curtailment by utilities.

Zero export can be set up in two ways. The first is permanent zero injection, where the system operates solely for the property’s own needs with no export to the grid. The second is occasional zero injection, where the system can export energy when conditions allow but switches temporarily to zero injection when required for grid balance and safety.

Converting to zero export requires modifying the solar system and installing specialised equipment, including a smart meter. Expenses could reach €500 – including the device, additional materials, and labour costs.

For the average household, the financial loss from cutoffs is limited. Citing an indicative calculation by technocrats, Phileleftheros said a household consuming around 300W per hour during a four-hour cutoff at €0.29 per kWh would lose around €0.34 per cutoff. Even with repeated cutoffs, the estimated annual loss does not exceed €20.

Based on this, technocrats think that conversion to zero export is unlikely to be recouped by the average household for several years. Battery storage is likewise not considered an economically attractive option for residential systems, with costs running at €700 to €800 per kWh.

In a related development, in April parliament enacted a law blocking the “zeroing” (writing off) of surplus electricity credits generated by household solar panels.

It was a temporary solution, aiming to stop the immediate cancellation of credits while the government hammers out a new, permanent policy.

The move came amid complaints from thousands of households that saw accumulated electricity credits wiped from their accounts.