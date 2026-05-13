Strengthening Cyprus’ deterrent capability begins with meaningful investment in the human capital of the National Guard, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Wednesday.

Speaking on his way into a cabinet meeting at the presidential palace, Christodoulides said national security had been a priority for his government from the outset, adding that enhancing deterrence “concerns the security of our country and the strengthening of our homeland’s deterrent capability and, as I have said many times publicly, strengthening deterrence begins through substantial, upgraded investment in the human resources of the National Guard.”

He pointed to a series of decisions taken since 2023 concerning both permanent staff and contract soldiers (Syop), describing them as long-standing demands that the government has sought to address.

Among the measures already implemented are the introduction of a 13th salary and cost-of-living adjustments. The government has also increased the maximum service age for contract soldiers from 42 to 57, and raised the recruitment age limit from 27 to 35.

Christodoulides highlighted new career development pathways, adding that Syop personnel can now advance to contract non-commissioned officer positions through written examinations, with promotion prospects up to the rank of sergeant major.

Allowances have also been increased, with special duty payments rising from €100 to €150, and from €200 to €250 for those serving in elite or high-risk units such as special forces, naval commandos, demining teams and nursing roles. Hazard pay has been equalised with that of permanent National Guard staff.

The president also underlined measures supporting post-service employment, including the allocation of points for Syop service in recruitment processes for the police, fire service and civil defence.

The cabinet on Wednesday approved a further step to upgrade the institution, introducing full insurance coverage for contract soldiers in line with that of permanent personnel in the event of injury or death in the line of duty.

Under the new regulations, a lump sum of €115,000 will be paid, along with an additional €95,000 for each dependent.

Christodoulides described the decision as a “moral obligation” of the state towards those serving, adding that it forms part of a broader effort to transform the National Guard into a fully professional force.