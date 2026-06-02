Cyprus’ candidate for the presidency of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, ambassador Andreas Kakouris, received 91 votes in the election held at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday, losing to Bangladesh’s candidate Khalilur Rahman, who secured 99 votes.

The required majority was 96 votes, with 190 member states present and voting.

The result places Cyprus just five votes short of the threshold needed for election.

The outcome confirms Rahman’s appointment as president of the upcoming General Assembly session, which will open in September.

Following the vote, the Foreign Ministry congratulated Rahman and thanked member states that supported Kakouris’ bid.

In a statement posted on X, the ministry said it expressed “special thanks” to Kakouris for what it described as “his clear vision for a presidency dedicated to practical multilateralism, which restores trust, enhances effectiveness and ensures that the UN works for the benefit of all”.

It added that Cyprus would “continue to work actively, consistently and responsibly” within the UN.

During his candidacy campaign, Kakouris had outlined a platform centred on institutional reform, consensus building and restoring confidence in the UN system.

The presidency of the General Assembly, though largely procedural carries significant diplomatic weight, particularly during periods of geopolitical tension.